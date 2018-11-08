THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Twelve people, including a deputy, were killed in a shooting at a California bar early Thursday morning after a gunman walked in with a handgun and smoke bombs, according to authorities and witnesses. The gunman is also dead.

Total of 13 people dead



Witnesses say gunman used smoke bombs



Name of shooter not released

The shooting happened at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a country-western bar in Thousand Oaks, just northwest of L.A. at around 2:20 a.m. EST. and minutes later, law enforcement arrived at the scene.



During an early-morning news conference, the Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said that one of his deputies, Sgt. Ron Helus, and a California Highway Patrol Officer arrived at the bar and walked in.

"Upon going into the front door, the sheriff's sergeant was struck multiple times with gunfire," Dean said, adding the patrol officer rescued Helus and pulled him away from gunfire.

Helus was taken to an area hospital, where he died, said Dean.

Dean and Helus had a close relationship, even going to the gym together and said that he went into the bar to save lives, recalled the sheriff as he choked up during the news conference.

Law enforcement found 11 people and the gunman, the only one and unknown to law enforcement, dead inside the bar, Dean described, who added it is not known how the gunman died.

Originally, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported at least 11 people were shot, including a deputy responding to the scene.

It is unknown how many were wounded in the shooting, with many people with various degrees of wounds were found inside the bar. Others with minor injuries were able to drive themselves to local hospitals.

The FBI is on the scene to help and Dean said it is not known if the shooting is linked to terrorism. He says they do not believe it is terror-related shooting, but will look at all possibilities. Bomb dogs have searched the area and have not found any bombs or even smoke bombs.

However, the only weapons that were discovered so far has been a handgun, Dean said.

When asked if the town of Thousand Oaks was safe, Dean replied:



"I make that this is a horrific incident and it's part of the horrors that happen in our country and everywhere. And I think it's impossible to put any logic or any sense to the senseless," he commented.

Helus, who worked at the Sheriff's Office for 29 years and was thinking about retirement, is survived by his wife and son.

Witnesses say smoke bombs were also used as the shootings happened.

CNN spoke to one woman who says her son dragged his wounded girlfriend outside to safety.

On Wednesday evenings, the bar hosts "College Country Nights," according to its website .

The Orlando Police Department offered its support to those impacted by the shooting, saying it knows how hard it is to deal with a shooting that affects the community. The department's tweet refers to the shooting at the Pulse nightclub back in 2016.



We know how this kind of tragedy can devastate an entire community. Orlando stands with #ThousandOaks in grief and support. https://t.co/fFp7Y3VJ5e — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 8, 2018

The Daytona Beach Police also issued condolences.

We are saddened about the mass shooting that left at least 12 people dead in a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, CA. late Wednesday. Sgt. Ron Helus of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office was among those killed. We stand with the families of all the victims. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) November 8, 2018