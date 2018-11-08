KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says it has recovered a 21-year-old service dog, stolen from a Vietnam veteran last month.

Kira, a 21-year-old Pomeranian, was recovered Sunday

Arrest warrants issued for 2 women in theft on Wednesday

Kira's owner, veteran Joseph Hanson, died a day earlier

Unfortunately, the veteran has passed away.

Deputies said they found Kira on Sunday, and she's in good health.

Sheriff Russ Gibson said arrest wanrrants have been issued for Jennifer Gotschall and Monique Cosser, who detectives say stole the dog from Joseph Hanson at Old Town on October 27.

Hanson had his two Pomeranians with him. They helped him with his post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gibson said one of the women got into an argument with Hanson while the other took Kira.

The two women have been arrested on grand theft charges.

The Sheriff's Office, however, will not be able to reunite Hanson with his pet.

Friends tell Spectrum News that Hanson, who was 67, was found unresponsive on Saturday — a day before Kira was found. Hanson was taken to a hospital, where he died Tuesday. They think he had a heart attack.

A close friend of Hanson's, who runs an an animal rescue, is taking in the two dogs.