MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-foot, 5-inch Burmese Python was captured in Miami-Dade County late Monday night, says South Florida Water Management District .

120-pound snake captured by Homestead man

Capture part of SFWMD's Python Elimination Program

The female python, weighing 120 pounds, was captured by snake hunter Kyle Penniston of Homestead. SFWMD says he's second place in snake captures, with 235 so far.

SFWMD in a news release said this is the third python captured in its Python Elimination Program that measured more than 17 feet.

The organization’s Python Elimination Program has reportedly eliminated almost 1,900 pythons, which are considered an invasive species in the Everglades.

Professional python hunters were selected to capture the invasive snakes throughout South Florida.

The program helps preserve the Everglades's ecosystem, SWFMD says.