ORLANDO, Fla. — Southeasterly winds will tap into more warm, humid air as temperatures return to the mid- to upper 80s today.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Boating conditions will be favorable today, aside from an increased swell offshore where seas will be around 3 to 4 feet.

Expect a light chop on the Intracoastal. In the surf zone, it will be fair for using a surfboard with wave heights around 2 to 3 feet.

Increasing moisture will lend to a few scattered showers across interior sections. It will remain muggy tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

This trend will persist through the rest of the week with the moist air mass being favorable for occasional showers. This trend will keep additional showers in the forecast through the weekend until the parent cold front nears on Saturday with slightly higher rain chances.

Highs will stay above average during this time, in the mid-80s.

A noticeable cooldown will follow a second, stronger front early next week. In the tropics, there are no systems of concern.

Hurricane season continues through November 30.

Tropical Update

All remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic. There are no concerns in the Gulf, the Caribbean and the open waters of the Atlantic.

