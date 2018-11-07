ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wearing little more than underwear and a pair of Crocs-style shoes broke into the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and jumped into a crocodile pool.

As you can imagine, the crocs were not happy.

Brandon Hatfield accused of breaking into St. Augustine Alligator Farm

Surveillance video shows suspect jumping into crocodile pool

St. Augustine Police say Brandon Hatfield was seen on surveillance video breaking into the farm around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. Officers say he was seen climbing into the Nile Crocodile enclosure and then jumping into the pool with the reptiles. At least one attacked him, causing wounds to his feet and leg.

Hatfield was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and violation of probation. He was taken to Flagler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials with St. Augustine Alligator Farm said Hatfield damaged property at the attraction's snack bar, including statues and exhibits, causing oin excess of $5,000 in damage.

The crocodiles were not hurt.