ORLANDO, Fla. — International Drive is a hotbed for tourists and local businesses alike. When you mix those with a busy road, it makes people nervous just crossing the street.

“… I have to run when I'm not supposed to... I should have walked! And on the street, I would just walk, but here I have to run to keep up with ongoing traffic,” said Syad Qadery, a local business owner.

Pedestrian fears were certainly one of the reasons why Operation Best Foot Forward 's crosswalk crackdown included International Drive, but it wasn't the only reason.

It was early Tuesday morning just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of International Drive and Convention Way, when troopers say a 72-year-old woman was attempting to cross the street. A vehicle travelling southbound failed to see the woman, striking her with the front of the vehicle. She was announced deceased at the scene.

As a direct result of that fatal pedestrian wreck, Operation Best Foot Forward decided to include a portion of International Drive as a last minute addition for part of their crosswalk crackdown initiative.

"We're here at International Drive and Austrian Court. This is one of the crosswalks that we do monitor,” said Best Foot Forward’s Amanda Day. “And we decided yesterday that it's very important to have enforcement out here reminding drivers and locals that we take safety seriously."

Drivers who were pulled over received a $164 dollar fine and three points on their license. In about a thirty minute span we counted over a dozen vehicles being pulled over. This was the first time also that crackdowns were going down at the same time in both Orange and Osceola counties.

The big picture question is: Is it working? Best Foot Forward officials say yes. They cite that in 2012, approximately 15 percent of drivers stopped for people when crossing the street at targeted crosswalks in Orange County and City of Orlando. Today, that number hovers closer to 60 percent at those locations.

Those numbers are encouraging, but some locals are still concerned including Syad Qadery, who claims he has been nearly hit recently.

"A couple of times,” he added. “Even today I had to make sure traffic had passed by, because most of the time they are not going to follow their rules, and most of the time they are not local people."