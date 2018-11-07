FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Agriculture Commission race is headed to a recount.

Recount in Florida Agriculture Commission race

Election results

Decision 2018

The election between Nikki Fried and Matt Caldwell has resulted in a razor-thin margin of 12,399 votes or about 0.16 percent.

The race is too close to call and now will head to a recount.

More votes are still being counted and those results are expected in the near future.

"This is the closest race since we’ve seen here in Florida since Bush v. Gore in 2000—we’re heading into a recount," Fried said Wednesday. "We are going to ensure that every vote is counted, in a race this close, everyones' voices must be heard so the will of the people is upheld."

The commissioner of agriculture election is the second race headed to a recount. The U.S. Senate race between Rick Scott and incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson is also headed to a recount.