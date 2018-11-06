ORLANDO, Fla. — A deputy who was involved in a recent fatal crash was involved in another crash Tuesday — one of three involving law enforcement officers in one day.

Deputy in Tuesday crash had been in fatal crash just 1 month ago

Robert Johnston killed in crash with Deputy Gloria Boccio

2 other law enforcement crashes Tuesday involved motorcycle officers

The Osceola County Sheriff's deputy's Tuesday crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on State Road 417 by the State Road 408 ramps.

Deputy Gloria Boccio, 29, swerved a 2014 Ford SUV into another vehicle while trying to avoid traffic, causing a four-vehicle crash, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. All were wearing seat belts, and no one was injured, the report said.

Boccio was cited for an improper lane change.

On October 5, investigators say Boccio didn't stop at a red light and crashed into a pickup truck. That crash killed 34-year-old Robert Johnston of Clermont, reports say. Boccio was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into that crash.

Two other law enforcement officials, both motorcycle officers, were in crashes with pickup trucks Tuesday.

Volusia County Deputy Timothy Wheeler collided with a 2006 Ford pickup on eastbound Interstate 4 near Saxon Boulevard, just after noon, according to troopers. Witnesses told the FHP that both were trying to change lanes and merged into each other. Wheeler was seriously hurt.

Less than an hour later, an Ormond Beach Police officer's motorcycle collided with a truck on South Ridgewood Avenue and Rogers Park Drive, troopers say. That officer has not been identified.

Both motorcycle officers were taken to Halifax hospitals.