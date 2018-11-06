ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest warm front has shifted north of the area, putting Central Florida in a warm, humid airmass with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Skies will be partly sunny.

Boating conditions will be favorable today, aside from an increased swell offshore where seas will be around 3 to 4 feet.

Expect a light chop on the Intracoastal. In the surf zone, it will be poor to fair for using a surfboard with wave heights around 2 to 3 feet.

Skies will be partly sunny today, with primarily dry conditions expected area-wide. It will remain muggy tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow, moisture will increase ahead of the stalled front, offering a few showers. This trend will keep additional showers in the forecast through the weekend until the parent cold front finally swings through the area with some slightly higher rain chances.

Highs will stay above average during this time, in the mid-80s. In the tropics, there are no systems of concern.

Tropical Update

All remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic. There are no concerns in the Gulf, the Caribbean and the open waters of the Atlantic.

No major activity is expected over the next 5 days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

