NATIONWIDE — A home improvement giant in the U.S. is taking a hit.

Lowe's is closing dozens of stores by February 1, 2019, president and CEO Marvin R. Ellison announced in a news release Monday.

The home improvement chain is shutting down 20 locations in the U.S. and 31 stores in Canada.

According to Lowe's, the locations are underperforming and a "majority" are within 10 miles of another Lowe's location. The closures are part of its ongoing strategic reassessment, the release said.

The company did not say how many of its workers will be affected by the closings.

Lowe’s did say the company will try to find similar jobs at nearby stores for affected employees.