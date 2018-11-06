It's Election Day.

The polls are open until 7 p.m. We're tracking what's happening at polling places across Central Florida.

BREVARD COUNTY

Man with gun causes scare at Palm Bay voting precinct

A voting precinct in Palm Bay was briefly closed Tuesday after a man with a gun was spotted in a nearby parking lot.

The incident happened at a polling place on Port Malabar Boulevard.

An 80-year-old man sitting in a car was seen with a gun on his lap. According to police, the man is known to sit in the parking lot while waiting to see his wife at a nearby assisted living facility.

The gun, which was not loaded, was put away by the time police arrived.

The man was questioned by police but was not arrested.

Melbourne man made bomb threat over political calls

A Melbourne man was arrested Monday night after Brevard County deputies say he called in a bomb threat to the county Supervisor of Elections Office.

Deputies say Daniel Chen, 55, was mad about all the unsolicited calls from political candidates.

The Supervisor of Elections Office called the Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon after receiving the phone threat. The caller, identified by deputies as Chen, threatened to "blow up" the office because he was getting a lot of unsolicited calls.

Chen also provided his name and number, according to deputies. He was taken into custody without incident.

Chen has been charged with making a false bomb report and is being held at the Brevard County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

ORANGE COUNTY

Long wait at voting precinct

Viewers reported a two-hour wait at the voting precinct 124, which is on Central Florida Parkway.

Two hour wait at precinct 124 with 200 still in line. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/hygUqeK3O6 — Logan Davison (@loganjdavison) November 6, 2018

