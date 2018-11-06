ORLANDO, Fla. — It's finally Election Day and in just few hours polling places across Central Florida will open their doors.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And voter data is reflecting a record breaking turnout so for this midterm election and a lot is at stake. More than 5 miillion people already cast their votes.

Everyone voting today will be adding on to an already record-breaking turnout. So far, this midterm election, voters have beat a record set in 2014 by 2 million votes.

Early voting numbers show that Democrats have a slide lead right now.

Pre-election data shows that Democrat voters outnumber Republican voters by a little over 24,000 votes and this is the first time that's been the case in 14 years.

Decision 2018 Voting Guide | Share Your "I Voted" Sticker Photos | Governor's Race

U.S. Senate Race | Attorney General's Race | Key U.S. House Races | Amendments

This time around, voters have a lot to decide on. Florida's ballot has one of the longest lists of proposed constitutional changes in decades.

There are 12 constitutional amendments on this year’s ballot, the most since 1998.

And in some cases, measures have been grouped together, so voters will have to choose to approve or reject unrelated proposals that have been linked in one amendment.

For instance Admendment 9, which lumps together a ban on both vaping indoors and offshore oil and gas drilling.