OAK HILL, Fla. — A woman shot and killed Sunday in Oak Hill, was shot by her longtime boyfriend, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say woman's boyfriend was the shooter

He said he accidentally shot her in the 'dark & rain'

Dawn M. Schaefer, 53, was allegedly shot around 5 p.m. near Brooks Circle and Saturday Drive.

Volusia deputies said her longtime boyfriend Andrew McGee, 49, shot Schaefer. He remained on scene and was questioned by investigators.

The shooting reportedly happened “in the dark and rain” in a wooded area around Schaefer and McGee’s tent.

McGee told detectives that he heard gunshots and fired a warning shot with an apparently old and poorly functioning shotgun outside of the tent. He said he allegedly slipped and shot Schaefer accidentally, and that he could not see her in the dark.

No charges have been filed yet. The investigation is ongoing,