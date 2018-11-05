PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — While candidates have big names in their corners, the mid-term elections have come down to the voters.

And voters are making it clear they want to be heard, as indicated by early voting, where voter turnout has been high.

But there are still millions who haven’t voted yet, so campaign events are nonstop Monday. Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis will be hosting a rally to get out the vote Monday afternoon at Quaker State & Lube bar and grill in Pinellas Park.

He is expected to appear in Orlando on Monday.

In Volusia County on Sunday, he took the stage with former New York City Mayor and lawyer to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani.

More than 400 people came to show their support, with crowds standing outside.

The final early voting numbers are not in but here's a breakdown of the latest count by party affiliation:

Republicans are leading in vote by mail ballots and more democrats voted early so far.

In Pinellas County, DeSantis will be joined by U.S. Marco Rubio and Lara Trump and before that he will be in Jacksonville and Orlando.

These numbers are key for the close statewide races, especially the governor's race.

On Monday, Democrat Andrew Gillum, as well as DeSantis, will be trying to sway remaining voters who have not cast their ballots yet.

Gillum will also be campaigning throughout Orlando on Monday. He will hold a rally at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with some celebrity guests, such as Sean "Diddy" Combs.

He also has another endorsement by singer Rihanna. So how are the voters feeling just one day out from election day?

Gillum stopped by University of Central Florida on Saturday after briefly suspending his campaign over the deadly shooting at a yoga facility in Tallahassee .

He is also been campaigning heavily in south Florida.

It depends on who you talk to but some are just ready for the results.

"They keep saying the same things over and over and over, and I already know what I’m going to say and do," said early voter Kenneth Coughlin. "What can I say? But that’s the American political way."

Tomorrow is your final opportunity to vote.

Mail in ballots can no longer be mailed, they must be dropped off at your Supervisor of Elections office to be counted.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday across the state.