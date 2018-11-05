NATIONWIDE -- The U.S. Olympic Committee on Monday announced plans to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as a national governing body of the sport.

USOC to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as governing body

CEO said athletes "deserve better" in open letter Monday

Decision comes after the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal

The decision comes after complaints about the organization's handling of sexual assault accusations.

In an open letter to gymnasts, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said that athletes "deserve better."

"This is a situation in which there are no perfect solutions," Hirshland said in a statement. "Seeking to reoke recognition is not a conclusion that wee have come to easily. In the short-term we have to ensure that USAG gymnasts have the support necessary to excel on and off the field of play. We are building plans to do just that."

Hirshland added that USOC is prepared to "identify and help build" a new organization if necessary.

USA Gymnastics has been working to rebuild itself following the sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar, 55, was sentenced to serve more than 125 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse.