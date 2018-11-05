TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The man was killed two people at a Tallahassee yoga studio Friday was fired from his job as a Volusia County substitute teacher earlier this year for inappropriately touching a girl.

Scott Beierle was a substitute teacher from January 2017 to May 2017

Worked at nearly 2 dozen schools in that time

Was fired for unprofessional conduct with a student

The Volusia School District released records Monday about an incident involving substitute teacher Paul Scott Beierle, 40. The incident report from the district's Division of Human Resources say a "classroom incident" regarding "unprofessional conduct" occurred May 25 at Galaxy Middle School.

According to the report, Beierle asked a female student whether she was ticklish, then touched her at the top of her stomach but "below the bra line." The incident frightened the girl, who hid behind another student, the report says.

Right after the incident, Beierle was removed from class and told to wait, but he tried to leave campus. A deputy had to bring him back for questioning, the report says.

Parent Nicole Gillespie told the Associated Pres that her twin eighth-grade daughters told her on the first day of school in August 2017 that Beierle, who was teaching language arts, was "creepy."

The Volusia County School District says Bierle passed federal and state criminal background checks with both the school district and the Florida Dept. of Education.

On Friday, Beierle walked into a yoga studio on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee and shot five people before shooting himself dead. Two of the victims died. Authorities say he lived in Deltona, had a master's degree from Florida State University, and was a military veteran.

Tallahassee Police said Beierle has had past run-ins with law enforcement related to "harassing young women" and numerous charges including battery.