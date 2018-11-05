DEBARY, Fla. — A 15-year-old Volusia County boy is accused of killing his mother and enlisting his friends to help hide the body remains in custody Monday morning.

The teen is charged with first-degree pre-meditated murder of his mother Gail Cleavenger and his friends are charged as accessories.

However, a judge decided to allow his two friends to be released on house arrest.

Due to Spectrum News' crime guidelines, this station will not be identifying the teenagers unless the State Attorney's office charges them as adults.

Detectives say the teen strangled his mother after a fight over bad grades Thursday night and buried her body beneath a fire pit at River City Church in DeBary early Friday morning.

A memorial is growing in front of the church to honor the memory of Cleavenger.

Spectrum News exclusively interviewed the grandparents of one of the 17-year-old teenagers who is accused of helping hide Cleavenger's body.

They told a judge they thought their grandson was in school on Friday, which is the day detectives say the teens helped their friend stage a robbery at his home.

"We're still in shock we can't believe that this is all happening. He's always been a good kid, he's always been respectful," said the boy's grandmother. "This is like something out of a nightmare."

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood took Spectrum News behind the River City Church to a trail the teens used to access a fire pit, where they allegedly buried Cleavenger's body, authorities say.

According to detectives, the teen confessed to strangling his 46-year-old mother sometime Thursday night after they got into a fight over a D he received in a class.

He then called his two best friends to help hide her body and stage a robbery at his home.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Cleavenger.