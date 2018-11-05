ORLANDO, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the 2001 cold case murder of Christine Franke, according to Orlando Police Department.

Benjamin L. Holmes, 38, accused of killing Christine Franke

Franke killed on October 21, 2001

Genetic genealogy led investigators to Holmes

LINK: More Orange County news

In a news release, police say they arrested 38-year-old Benjamin L. Homes of Orlando on Friday, who is accused of killing the 25-year-old college student in her Audubon Park apartment.

Detectives say identified Homes as a suspect in the murder through a DNA match.

On Friday, 11/2, OPD arrested Benjamin L. Holmes for the murder of Christine Franke after determining he was a match to DNA left at the crime scene in 2001. pic.twitter.com/lMwjhEOo7j — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 5, 2018

Franke, a University of Central Florida student, was killed on October 21, 2001. She worked as a server and bartender at Cigarz Bar at Universal CityWalk, and around 3:30 a.m., investigators say she walked with coworkers to an employee parking area.

Her body was discovered the following afternoon by friend and neighbor after friends said they were unable to get in contact with Franke.

Although OPD detectives say they collected DNA evidence at the scene and entered it into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), they had not received a match until 2018, when Parabon NanoLabs constructed a family tree based of the suspect’s DNA.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement’s Genetic Genealogy Team assisted Orlando Police detectives with the genealogy analysis and building the suspect’s family tree, which ultimately led them to Holmes.

Genetic genealogy was used in this 17-year-old cold case, which is a tool that provides investigative leads to the person whose DNA was found at a crime scene.