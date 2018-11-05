ORLANDO, Fla. — It is going to feel a little more like summer on Monday rather than fall.

Temperatures are going to stay warm behind a front that moved through on Sunday. The humidity will also be up making it feel muggy. However, the rain chances will be much lower for Monday.

The front has lifted north and some relatively drier air is moving into portions of the region. However, this is not a cooler, drier northerly wind that would make it feel comfortable outside like we experienced on Saturday.

Instead, the winds will be out of the south, southeast. The best chance for showers for Monday will be north and west of Orlando.

The coverage of rain will only be 20 percent for Monday afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs warmer than average. Most neighborhoods will be feeling temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Another warm and muggy night is ahead for Monday evening with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay warmer than seasonal averages.

Temperatures will only fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s for Tuesday morning.

If you are heading out to the polls to vote on Tuesday, the good news is that most if not all of Central Florida will be dry with partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will warm back into the middle to upper 80s.

The rain chances look to stay low for Wednesday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s again.

A cold front will try to move into the region starting on Thursday. As it approaches, the weather will become unsettled again with increasing rain chances for Thursday into Saturday.

The front looks to clear Central Florida by Saturday night. This will make for a cooler Sunday. High temperatures will go from the 80s to start the weekend back into the 70s for Sunday afternoon.

There will be poor to fair surfing conditions today with an east to east-southeast swell mix. Wave heights will be 3 to 4 feet with a moderate rip current risk. Water temperatures have fallen back into the low to mid 70s.

If you plan to go out boating, expect another chance for some showers. The winds will be breezy out of the east at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 3 to 4 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Tropical Update

Hurricane season is winding down and the great news is that no new development is expected over the next five days.

There have been 15 named storms this season and if there were another system to develop, it would get the name Patty.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

