ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab the rain gear today, scattered storms will be on the increase from south to north across Central Florida this afternoon.

The cold front that swept through on Friday is going to lift back to the north through Central Florida today as a warm front. Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible across portions of Osceola and Brevard Counties.

These showers and some thunderstorms will continue to increase northward throughout the afternoon. The wind flow will be out of the south today.

This southerly wind component will increase the humidity and warm temperatures into the low-80s for most neighborhoods. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with a chance for some lingering rain.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Monday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than our seasonal averages. Highs will be in the mid-80s. There will be 40% coverage of showers and a few rumbles of thunder tomorrow.

Relatively drier air will work back into the region for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will cut the coverage of rain down to 10-30 percent for the middle of the week.

Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Another cold front could move into the region by the end of the week. There is still disagreement between the forecast models on the timing and location of the front.

There will be increasing rain chances for Thursday. Temperatures will continue to stay warm with afternoon temps in the low to mid-80s.

Beach Forecast:

There will be poor surfing conditions today with lingering swell traces. Wave heights will be 3-4 feet with a moderate rip current risk. Water temperatures have fallen back into the low to mid-70s.

If you plan to go out boating, expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The winds will be breezy out of the east at 5 to 15 knots. Seas will be 3 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane season is winding down and the great news is that no new development is expected over the next 5 days. There have been 15 named storms this season and if there were another system to develop it would get the name Patty.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

