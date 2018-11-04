PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 73-year-old woman in Plant City put out a call for help after Friday's tornado tossed a barn on top of her car.

Neighbors help elderly couple move barn off of car

Tornado tossed barn onto couple's car

Elderly couple thankful for the help

Maryann Plattner and her husband live in the Turtle Creek neighborhood and had the unfortunate luck of having her neighbor's barn land on her car after Friday's tornado moved through the Bay area.

“This is really bad. This is really bad,” said Maryann Plattner looking at the destruction in front of her.

In her 43 years of living in her home near State Route 60, Plattner said she’s never seen anything like it.

“It was scary. I just prayed. I said please Lord don’t kill me,” Plattner recalled.

Viewers saw my story last night and came out to help move the barn off of this elderly woman’s home. It landed there during the storm Friday. We’ll have the story on @BN9 pic.twitter.com/rLTa5F2oag — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) November 4, 2018

Plattner said she has survived seven heart attacks and almost had another one watching the storage barn fly over the fence, coming straight at her.

“I stood there and the wind just picked that right up off the ground over the fence and I said please Lord don’t let that hit my car. Bang. There it went,” Plattner said.

Plattner said she and her husband are on a fixed income and have health issues. They had no idea of how they were going to move the barn and were in desperate need of some help.

“My husband just had strokes. I’m here with no vehicle. I can’t take him to the doctor. I can’t do nothing. I’m just at a total loss,” Plattner said.

Incredible storm damage near #plantcity. The neighbor’s barn landed on top of an elderly woman’s home. She’s hoping someone will come help her clean up the mess. Watch the story on @BN9 tonight. pic.twitter.com/WeCiuavtON — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) November 3, 2018

Plattner also had trouble opening her vehicle to get her husband's walker out of the trunk.

“I just had a shoulder replacement so I can’t lift anything and he had them strokes. He can’t walk. And his walker is in the trunk of the car. And he fell this morning because he didn’t have his walker to go to the bathroom. I can’t get his walker out of there. I don’t have no money to pay nobody to even help me, that’s the worst part of it,” Plattner said.

To make matters worse, a tree branch fell in her yard, destroying her screen room and new outdoor furniture and her fence.

Thankfully, Plattner didn't have to wait long for help. Three welders and a former deputy came to help the elderly couple after they saw the story on Bay News 9 Saturday night.

It took the men about an hour and a half to move the barn off Plattner's car.

Plattner said she is just so happy that people answered her call for help.

"I'm just so, so blessed that people came to help get my car out at least," Plattner said.

Now, Plattner said she has to figure out what to do with the mess that's still sitting in her front yard. She's trying to figure out how she's going to get it hauled away.

As for her car, it's not looking very good and she's waiting for her insurance company to tell her what to do with it.