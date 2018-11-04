HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Jason Cairoza, according to the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement.

According to authorities, Cairoza is from Homestead, Florida in Dade County. He is described to have blonde hair and brown eyes.

The teen, who is described by FDLE as “white-Hispanic,” is also 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Cairoza was reportedly last seen in Homestead on the 300 block of NE 26th Terrace. He was also wearing a blue and purple long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, and red shoes.

FDLE says Cairoza may have a cut on his left wrist.