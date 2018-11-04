KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- ​Latina Hollywood stars rallied the Hispanic Community to cast their ballots on Sunday afternoon, with both a critical Senate and Governor's race on razor thin margins, days ahead of the midterm election.

Latina celebrities rallied in Florida on Sunday

They urged Latinos to vote in the midterm election

Latinos make up 17 percent of registered voters in Florida

The big question is will this translate to turnout among this key demographic?

The surge of political star power included actresses America Ferrera, Zoe Saldana, Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson and Gina Rodriguez, making a final push to get the Hispanic community to the polls.



"Show up and vote in people who represent our lives," Ferrera said​ to a crowd of a little over 100 voters.

Senator Bill Nelson, D, Florida, perhaps one of the nation's most vulnerable incumbent Senators is working to appeal to this group. His fate ultimately could be decided by the state's exploding Puerto Rican population, who moved to the state in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

"I went to the ER one night and two people died next to me that night, imagine," said Yvette Alsina, a Puerto Rican evacuee who has since resettled in the Orlando area.

Alsina said she could not stomach voting for Republicans after the President rejected the death toll from Hurricane Maria. She voted for Nelson over his Republican challenger, Governor Rick Scott, in part because she felt the governor's outreach was not genuine.

"He knew that we were going to be a real vote here so he needs us," she said. "I think he went to Puerto Rico eight times and do what? Like Donald Trump throw me paper towels. Why?"

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello endorsed Nelson at a news conference a month ago, but not everyone at this rally is convinced.

"When I vote, I take a few Democrat and Republican, both," said Yolanda Paulino, who is also a Puerto Rican evacuee.

Paulino said Scott has helped her most in her transition to Florida.

"He help the person that come from Puerto Rico, to study, to find a job," she explained. "I take the English class in Valencia College because he gives the money to help us, and we won't have to pay nothing."

With two days out, this nationally watched race is right where it started months ago, a virtual toss-up.

"Nelson, Rick Scott is going to be a tough one," said State Rep. John Cortes, D, who represents House District 43. "They are up, they are done, they are up and tied, tied, tied and now saying tied again. That's going to be the one." ​

Latinos make up 17 percent of registered voters in Florida. The challenge for both Democrats and Republicans will be galvanizing an electorate that historically has not turned out to cast their ballot in large numbers during the midterms.