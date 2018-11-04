ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A guest at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge was handed an abandoned newborn baby early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Baby abandoned at Disney hotel

Unidentified woman handed baby to guest

DCF and the Sheriff's Office are investigating

According to deputies, the guest walked into the lobby of the resort at about 2 a.m. with the baby. She told deputies that an "unknown female" had handed her the child while she was outside.

Reedy Creek firefighters arrived and took the baby to Celebration Hospital.

The child, according to authorities, is in good health.

The Sheriff's Office as well as the Florida Department of Children and Families are investigating.