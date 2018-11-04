NATIONWIDE -- Just in time for holiday shopping, Amazon will offer free shipping on all orders arriving in time for Christmas.

Amazon to offer free shipping this holiday season

$25 purchase minimum to be waived

Competitors like Target also offering free shipping

As part of the promotion, the online retailer is waiving the $25 purchase minimum for non-Prime members starting Monday.

Hundreds of millions of items wil be eligible for free shipping, CNN Business reports.

Amazon hopes to boost sales and add new Prime members along the way.

Prime members already receive free shipping. However, during the holiday season Amazon is adding an extra perk for them. More than three million items will be eligible for same-delivery.

Some of Amazon's competitors are also offering free shipping this holiday season. Target announced last month it would offer free two-day shipping on all orders from November 1 to December 22.