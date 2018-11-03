ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four tornadoes reportedly touched down in Bay area counties Friday afternoon as a line of intense storms moved swiftly through the area and across the state.

What's believed to be an EF-1 tornado touched down Friday afternoon in New Port Richey, part of a long line of storms that ripped off roofs, downed trees and left thousands without power.

The owner of this New Port Richey home tells me she feels extremely lucky that this giant tree fell into her garage/yard and not inside the house @BN9 pic.twitter.com/TskhPRAFG3 — Katie Jones (@KJones821) November 3, 2018

The National Weather Service said seven homes in the 3400 block of Player Drive were damaged. That's located in the Fairway Springs subdivision.

Tornadoes were also confirmed in Spring Hill in Hernando County, Seminole in Pinellas County, and Land O'Lakes in Pasco County. Damage was reported at homes in Larendale Circle. About seventeen homes had roof damage.

Crews are working hard to clean up the debris in this Seminole neighborhood. This is on 91st Street @BN9 pic.twitter.com/eg8yGTmZ8C — Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) November 3, 2018

In Seminole, plans were under way to open at least two shelters for residents affected by storm damage to their homes.

A total of 14 tornado warnings were issued Friday afternoon.

As of 9:30 a.m., 749 TECO customers are without power. | Check outage map

Between 500 - 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power, mainly in Pinellas County. | Check outage map

Areas Severely Impacted by the Storms

Some of the worst damage reports are coming from Hernando County where at least 20 homes have been damaged.

Residents in Spring Hill said the weather started like a regular afternoon thunderstorm, and the next thing they knew they were running for cover.

"It literally just felt like we were in a blender. Blending food, strawberries, bananas, and BOOM, out of nowhere it just came," Devan Kirland said.

Kirland said the tornado ripped apart her lanai and peeled off portions of her roof.

"The damage was fast and very costly now," Kirland said.

PHOTOS: More images of damage from this afternoon's severe weather. These images are from Spring Hill, where 1 of the 4 confirmed tornadoes touched down (photos by @Laurie_Davison) pic.twitter.com/Yto9XFLF1B — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) November 3, 2018

Another Spring Hill resident said they were shocked to hear that a tornado passed through.

"We didn't hear it like a train coming, so we said it couldn't have been a tornado, and then when we came outside we were shocked to see across the street which was all damaged, our side had hardly anything," Jane Daley said.

Spectrum Bay News 9 Reporter Laurie Davison said she already saw blue tarps on people's homes as shingles were ripped off. She also saw a lot of trees down in yards, even on top of some houses.

Seminole resident Mitchell Wajda said the storm blew off his roof and that most of his belongings are now ruined.

"Because of the rain, everything is wet. Everything wet. Whatever tall cabinets were standing are laying down in a pile. A pile of mess," Wajda said.

Wajda ended up staying at one of the shelters Red Cross opened up Friday night, located at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Pete. And despite his own loss, Wajda is still worried about others.

"I feel so sorry for so many people out there because there's lots of damage out there," he said.

Central Florida effects

As the line of storms made its way east, residents in Lake County felt its effects, as well. High winds blew trees down, which in turn took out power lines.

One of those downed power lines sparked a fire at the intersection of Buckhill road at Howey Cross Road near Clermont.

A homeowner we spoke to said he could only watch as trees and limbs came crashing down in his front yard, causing damage to his home.

"i was watching it through the window and the door and saw it coming down," said Umadat Persaud. "But you just have to watch it and let it go."

The downed power lines left some Lake County residents without power for several hours.

