PENSACOLA, Fla. — President Donald Trump will be rallying voters in the Panhandle ahead of Election Night, just days away.

The president will appear before a crowd Saturday evening in Pensacola with Gov. Rick Scott, who is challenging Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Florida), and former Congressman Ron DeSantis, who is running against Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

Trump campaigned for Scott and DeSantis on Wednesday near Fort Myers as both races appear tight heading into Tuesday's election.

Likewise, Nelson and Gillum appeared Saturday afternoon at a free West Palm Beach concert with musician Jimmy Buffett before more than 1,000 people.

