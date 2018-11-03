FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a shooting Thursday night that left one injured.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on Knox Jones Avenue in Bunnell.

Deputies found an adult with a gunshot wound, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

Detectives have received several conflicting accounts of the incident from numerous witnesses. They believe someone helped remove the gun from the scene and conceal it from law enforcement.

“At this point we are trying to get honest witnesses to come forward and tell us what really occurred,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We believe this to be an isolated incident between the individuals involved and do not believe there is an active threat to the community.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911. You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.