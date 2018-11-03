BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The tiny island town of Bimini, Bahamas—with a population of 1,200—now has it's first ever fire truck thanks to some local firefighters.

During Fall 2017, Hurricane Irma induced a tornado that destroyed homes.

Plus a rash of fires including a big boat fire in June destroyed a boat that delivers mail to the area.

Additionally, a 2013 fire in the police garage torched the town's only pickup truck used to fight fires.

With the backing of the Brevard County Firefighters Benevolent, a fire truck was donated, and now it's all ready and being shipped to the island.

Local departments also donated gear, hoses, and radios.

Plus the community can through with donations to send the truck to Bimini.