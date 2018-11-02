ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed after becoming pinned under a dump trailer Friday morning.

Sheriff's Office: Crime-scene, homicide detectives at scene

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Outdoor Landscape Contractors on the 5200 block of Young Pine Road in east Orange County, firefighters said. That's east of State Road 417 and north of State Road 528.

The man's body was found between two black dump trailers.

Crime-scene investigators have just arrived to the location, and the Sheriff's Office says there are also homicide detectives there.

