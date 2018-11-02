ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front pushing down the Peninsula will offer a decent chance for scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms through this evening.

Although the system will be weakening, a few stronger cells capable of gusty winds and downpours will be possible. Before the front arrives, highs will still manage to warm into the mid- to upper 80s.

Boating conditions will be poor today, due to elevated seas offshore and also the risk of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be breezy from the south, around 10 to 20 mph. Expect a choppy setup on the Intracoastal.

This best chance for rain will be late in the day through Friday night. The system will drop south of the area on Saturday, providing a brief break from the rain.

On Sunday, the same front is expected to lift back north and keep things unsettled into the start of the next work week with additional showers.

In the tropics, there are no systems at this time. Hurricane season continues through November 30.