KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies are asking for your help in finding a woman seen on surveillance video stealing a Vietnam veteran's service dog Sunday.

Deputies: Service dog stolen from Vietnam veteran with PTSD

Incident happened Sunday at Old Town in Kissimmee

Investigators: Woman seen on surveillance video taking dog

The theft happened at Old Town, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. The 67-year-old veteran was there with his two Pomeranians, which are service dogs to help him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

While one woman engaged in an argument with the man, another came up behind him and unleashed one of the dogs. She's then seen on surveillance video taking the dog, investigators said.

The dog, named Kira, is 21 years old and about 6 pounds.

If you have any information that would help find Kira, or would identify the woman in the video, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.