TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting in which the Associated Press reports one person is dead, and four people were critically injured.

The shooter killed himself, according to the AP.

The crime scene was located at Thomasville Road and Bradford Road.

Spectrum News reporter Troy Kinsey said the shooting happened at Hot Yoga Tallahassee.

Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is running for governor, said on Twitter he is returning to the city Friday night and is communication with law enforcement officials.