ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF Police and Seminole County deputies think the man suspected of following two women onto campus and performing a lewd act in July has struck again.

UCF Police: Man approached woman at Oviedo apartment complex

Investigators think he's same man who's committed lewd act since 2015

RELATED: 2 women say man followed them to UCF, committed sex act in front of them

In the latest incident, the woman pulled into a spot on the third floor of a parking garage at The Station apartments in Oviedo early Sunday morning. A man then approached her while committing a lewd act. She locked her doors, but then he stepped on the running board of her vehicle, finished the lewd act, and ran, UCF Police say.

Authorities think the man is the same man who has committed a series of lewd acts on or near the UCF campus since March 2015. Investigators say he's likely the same man who followed two women from a McDonald's on Alafaya Trail onto campus and performed a lewd act.

The Sheriff's Office on Friday released a composite sketch of a suspect, plus surveillance images and a vehicle that detectives thinks the man is using.

The man is thought to be about 5 feet tall, in his mid-20s with facial hair and glasses. At the time of Sunday's incident, he was wearing a beanie cap, green coat, and jeans.

If you recognize the man, you're asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.