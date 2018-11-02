LAKELAND, Fla. — A woman and her son missing from their Lakeland home hours after a standoff have been found safe.

Jennifer Manning, 44, and her 14-year-old son Shawn Manning were found safe at an undisclosed location, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were originally called to the house near the intersection of Skyview Drive and Goodyear Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic violence investigation.

While on scene, deputies heard shots fired. No deputies reportedly hit by fire or injured. Neighboring homes were then evacuated.

The situation started with a desperate call for help from the missing woman to her mother in Pinellas county – and then silence.

Authorities said Jennifer Manning's mother told dispatchers her daughter said she was being attacked by her husband and she needed help.

When deputies rushed to the home, they say Manning's husband fired a shot gun at deputies out the window, as well as fired into a neighbors home.

The sheriffs office stormed the home, finding the man dead from a self-inflicted gun shot. His name has not been released.

Detectives learned early Friday morning that both Jennifer Manning and Shawn Manning were located elsewhere, safely.

"The shots went on either side of one of the deputies, narrowly missing both deputies. It was only by the Grace of God that these deputies were not hurt," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "We are very happy that our deputies are safe, and Jennifer and Shawn Manning are also safe."

PCSO was assisted by the State Fire Marshall's Office, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and the Lakeland Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.