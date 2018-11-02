PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Cruisers aboard Carnival’s Sunshine head back into Port Canaveral Friday morning after a tilting incident at sea.

But this outing may be more memorable for what happened onboard – and not the ports of call..

The Carnival Sunshine had a technical issue causing the ship to tilt. Officials said a malfunction with the fin stabilizer caused the ship to tilt severely for about one minute. Plates and glasses slid off tables. There was some panic and screams, according to passengers.

Several passengers said it was quite a scary way to start their vacation.

In one Twitter message, a passenger wrote "get me off this ship" and today she will be doing that getting back on dry land.

Carnival responded to Twitter messages with "The Carnival Sunshine is operating 100 percent and all issues have been fixed" and in a statement in part reads, "There was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship."

Carnival issued a statement apologizing for the incident, saying the incident was caused by a switchboard malfunction. The fin stabilizer is not a safety issue but helps smooth the ride.

There were no injuries reported.