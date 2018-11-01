- Military members with valid military identification, VA card or DD214, get a 50 percent discount Monday, November 12. Some exclusions apply and dine-in only.
- Through Monday, November 12, active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters with valid state or federal identification get 20 percent off. There's also a 10 percent discount every day Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.
- Veterans and active duty military get 50 percent off lunch or dinner plus up to seven guests get 20 percent off their meal.
- Veterans and active military members get 10 percent off the subtotal of their meals with their military identification Monday, November 12.
- Saturday, November 10, through Monday, November 12, active military, veterans and their spouses get 10 percent off purchases with military ID. Excludes alcohol and gift card purchases.
- A choice of seven different meals on the house (beverages and gratuity not included).
- Free all-you-can-eat hotcakes.
- A free entrée from special menu.
- Free meals from a special menu.
- Free build-your-own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.
- A "thank you" dinner and fundraiser will take place on Monday, November 12, and veterans and active-duty military are welcomed to a free buffet and beverage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Free order of Red, White, and Blue pancakes anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Free small coffee and a donut.
- Free sandwiches and cake for veterans, active duty military personnel
- All locations from 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Free entrée from special menu.
- Veterans and active military and their spouses each get a free tall coffee.
- Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Free lunch from special menu.
- Veterans and active duty miltiary eat free on Veterans Day from a select menu.
- Complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp for active and retired military with valid military ID.
Boulevard Burgers & Tap House:
- Active-duty military and veterans who dine in uniform or present an ID score a burger on the house. This promotion runs for two days. November 10-11.
- Forty percent off food purchases goes to vets and active-duty service members all day. For dine-in orders only, with proof of service.
- This eatery inside the Thunderbird Beach Resort has free food for veterans, plus active duty military personnel, in store. "We appreciate all that our veterans have done for us," said owner Sal Feola. To redeem the offer, IDs are required.
- Available throughout the day, 25 percent off the bills of active and retired military. A military ID (or another form of proof of service) must be presented.
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company:
- Craving pizza? A classic margarita pie with two toppings is available to active military and veterans at no cost.
- Here, the new brunch menu is free for active-duty military personnel and veterans with ID. 10 a.m.-noon.
- Through May 31, military get a $200 prepaid Mastercard when they switch and buy a new smartphone. Plus, there are other military discounts. Learn more at www.verizonwireless.com/military.
- On November 11, veterans and current military members can visit a Great Clips salon to receive either a free haircut or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers can purchase a service on Veterans Day and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran you know. Haircuts are redeemable until December 31.
- Participating locations are offering veterans and active duty service members free haircuts on November 11.
- Through May 31, the company is offering an additional 10 percent off on top of its year-round 15% military discount for active military, veterans reservists and their spouses.
- Through June 3, active military and veterans save an extra $100 on any sale price when they get a promo code at www.sleepnumber.com/military.
- Through May 31, those on the T-Mobile ONE Military plan get half-off the retail price of a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active. The new military plan offers 50 percent off family lines for all military and veterans. Learn more at www.t-mobile.com/military.
- Learn more about the GM Military Discount program at www.gmmilitarydiscount.com.
- Through Monday, November 12, current and former military personnel and their immediate family members get 10 percent off with a valid military or VA card in-store. Can be combined with another discount but some exclusions apply.
- Through June 30 at participating locations, members of the military can get a free portrait, free sitting fees and half-off additional purchases when they present a military identification at the beginning of photo session and a coupon.
- 10 percent discount for military service members and their families year round.
Lids:
- Through Monday, November 12, with a military ID get free embroidery and customization.
- 10 percent off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans. Enroll at www.lowes.com/military.
- 15 percent discount for military families every day.
Nike:
- Active, veteran, retired and reservists, spouses and dependents of active personnel get a 10% military discount at Nike.com and Nike, Converse and Hurley stores. To get the discount online, verification of eligibility is required and a military ID is required to get in-store savings.
- 10 percent military discount every day to active, retired military and their immediate families.
- In-store discount of 10 percent off retail price for most items for active duty, reserve members, retired service members and veterans with valid ID. Immediate family members of active duty or veterans are eligible for discount if they have a government issued dependent ID card (DD form 1173 or 1173-1).
- 10 percent discount every day for active and retired military with valid military or veteran ID.
- 10 percent military discount on Memorial Day as well as every Tuesday.
- Through July 4, Busch Gardens parks, which include SeaWorld parks, are offering free admission for active duty and veterans and three free guest tickets. Sign up online at www.wavesofhonor.com as these offers are not available at parks.
- Through May 31, current active duty, spouses and significant others who present a valid military ID get 10 percent off their entire purchase in any David's Bridal store.
- Save 20 percent on most online purchases after verifying military service.
Ford:
- Through July 9, active duty and veterans get a bonus cash discount up to $1,000 on eligible cars, which is a special event from the general Ford Military Appreciation program. Learn more and sign up for verification with ID.me at www.fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com.
- 15 percent off your total regular and sale price purchase with valid ID every day.
- 10 percent off regularly priced items for in-store purchases for active-duty, reserve and retired status members, all veterans receiving VA benefits, spouses and dependent children up to 18 with proof of military status.
AT&T:
- Qualified active-duty military, reserves, National Guard, veterans, and spouses of active-duty and deceased service personnel can get 15 percent off monthly service charges on eligible plans.
- 5 percent everyday military discount.