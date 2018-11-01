ORLANDO, Fla. — 'Tis the season for Starbucks holiday cups.

Starbucks released 5 cups for the holidays, including a reuseable red cup

The reuseable cup is free on Friday with the purchase of a holiday beverage

Customers get 50 cents off their drinks with the reuseable cups

The coffee giant released five new cups for the 2018 holiday season -- each with a Christmas "retro" design, the company says.



Four new designs for this year's Starbucks holiday cups -- Stargyle, Stripes, Flora and Espresso Houndstooth.(Photo courtesy of Starbucks)

The fifth Starbucks cup this year is somewhat retro -- it brings back the controversial red cup design used in previous years.

When the red cups debuted in 2015, some evangelicals called for a boycott, claiming Starbucks was trying to take Christmas out of the holidays. Starbucks said the cups were meant to be drawn on so they could be more inclusive.

This year, however, the red cup is also reusable.

Starbucks will be selling the limited edition grande cup during the holidays for $2.50, and customers with the cup in the U.S. and Canada will be able to get 50 cents off their drink through January 7.

How to get a free one

On November 2, Starbucks will give the reusable red cup away with the purchase of any holiday beverage of any size at participating stores.

The holiday coffees, which are available in iced, hot, or frappuccino, are:

Peppermint Mocha

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Caramel Brulee Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Eggnog Latte

The holiday hot chocolates are:

Snickerdoodle Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Find out what else Starbucks has planned for the holiday season on the Starbucks website.