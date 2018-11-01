ORLANDO, Fla. — Now that November is here, the weather is just fine to enjoy the outside.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday as highs climb into the mid-80s.

Warm winds from the south may help a few spots inland get to the upper 80s. There is a low chance that an isolated shower may form before the day is through.

Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-60s. It will be a dry start to Friday before showers result from moisture increasing ahead of an approaching front.

This best chance for rain will be late in the day through Friday night.

The system will drop south of the area on Saturday, providing a brief break from the rain.

On Sunday, the same front is expected to lift back north and keep things unsettled into the start of the next workweek with additional showers.

Seas will be slightly higher, around 4 to 5 feet, due to increasing swells from now post-tropical Oscar.

Expect a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. Winds from the south will be a bit breezy, around 10 to 15 knots.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no systems at this time.

Hurricane season continues through November 30.

