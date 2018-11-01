ORLANDO, Fla. — The suspicious package that was found at an Orlando business turned out to contain office supplies, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

At around 9:16 a.m., Thursday, an Optum RX employee called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious package.

The bomb squad was called and determined that it was a package that was mailed to the business that had office supplies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The business had been evacuated, but employees were allowed back in around 11:30 a.m.