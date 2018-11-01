ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County church has so far raised tens of of thousands of dollars for the survivors of Hurricane Michael.

Calvary Christian Center spearheading massive relief effort

Raised more than $70,000 so far for resources

Also helping provide housing for survivors

Pastors Jim and Dawn Raley's roots run deep in the Panhandle. Their loved ones are seeing the destruction from Hurricane Michael firsthand.

"We became aware of the tragedy of that storm and all of the pain it had caused, we saw houses that were gone, cities that were small towns that we all of know exist," said Sr. Pastor Jim Raley.

Last month, Calvary Christian Center volunteers got to work. Members of the church gave abundantly and donations started to pour in for the church to provide much needed help.

The pastors said the outpouring of help has been amazing.

"We've sent semi-truckloads full of resources, from baby foods to generators to diapers to non-perishables to chainsaws. We've had teams that have gone up there to help clear people's yards," said Raley.

The church has extended beyond providing resources. They're also providing housing, from condos to apartments.

"We've helped a lot of families that were living week to week that didn't have resources to get themselves started. They don't have the resources to be able to start again and we helped a lot of people get into homes. So it's just been a joy to see people​," said Raley.

"To have others come in that can lend that helping hand and be strength for them, it means everything," Pastor Dawn Raley.

Now money is coming from all over, a call to help that was answered with more than $70,000 and counting.

"It's just going to take time to put all that back together. People are going to have to see their lives rebuilt. What greater opportunity than this for the church to really be the church?" Pastor Jim Raley.

If you would like to donate, the church is still accepting donations on their website, calvaryfl.com. Click "storm relief."

The pastors said last year when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, they sent resources ove there to help out as well.