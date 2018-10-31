ESTERO, Fla. — A party-like atmosphere will greet President Donald Trump at his rally in Southwest Florida Wednesday.

Trump rally Wednesday in Estero

Rally begins at 7 p.m.

Decision 2018

Hours before the Trump Make America Great Again rally at Germain Arena in Estero, near Fort Myers, the line for the event wrapped around the building and out onto the street.

But make no mistake, the presidents appearance is serious business for Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott.

The crowd, complete with music bands, plenty of MAGA hats and shirts and even a Hillary Clinton figure in chains, expect the President to give Governor Rick Scott in Ron DeSantis a push over the finish line in next week's election.

Poll consistently show DeSantis trailing in the race for governor and Rick Scott neck-and-neck with Bill Nelson in the Senate race.

But if the polls are correct, independent voters are going for Andrew Gillum. Desantis is now taking a page out of the president‘s playbook with a few new nicknames for his opponent Gillum.

"I’m willing to do Failed Mayor Gillum with the highest murder rate in Tallahassee," said DeSantis of names for his opponent. "Or Crooked Mayor Gillum because he accepted thousands of dollars in illegal gifts from lobbyists and undercover FBI agents...

"I'm willing to say radical Mayor Gillium because he aligned himself with radical groups and anti-police dream defenders. He signed their candidates privilege which is in militantly anti-police."

Today's rally gets underway at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena, formerly Germain Arena, at 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero.

The president will also be in Pensacola on Saturday.