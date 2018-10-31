ORLANDO, Fla. — The sun will keep the vampires away during the morning, but come evening, they and other monsters will be out for Halloween treats.

Skies will be mostly sunny for Halloween, followed by mainly clear going into trick-or-treating time. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s Wednesday.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. By daybreak, lows will settle to the low to mid-60s. It will be a dry start to Thursday, but a few showers are possible by the afternoon with moisture increasing ahead of an approaching front.

This will offer the best chance for rain this week on Friday.

The system drop south of the area on Saturday, providing a brief break from the rain.

On Sunday, the same front is expected to lift back north and keep things unsettled into the start of the next workweek with additional showers.

Seas will be slightly higher, around 3 to 4 feet, due to increasing swells from distant Hurricane Oscar.

Expect a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. Winds from the east will be around 5 to 10 knots.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there is one named system being Hurricane Oscar in the open Atlantic. It will stay out to sea with no threat to land, however it will still send some elevated ocean swells toward our east coast.

The hurricane season continues through November 30.

