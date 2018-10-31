SEBRING, Fla. — The NTSB and FAA officials will be in Sebring Wednesday to investigate a gyrocopter crash that left two people dead and destroyed a mobile home.

Helicopter crashes into Sebring mobile homes — 2 killed

Highlands Sheriff's Office: 3rd person on the ground was injured

Deputies: No one is thought to have been inside mobile homes

The gyrocopter, piloted by Christopher Lord, crashed shortly after take-off from Sebring Airport. Sheriff's deputies said the homes and the gyrocopter were consumed by fire after the crash. Lord and his passenger, Christopher Brugger, were both killed.

The crash happened at the Sebring Falls mobile home park. One mobile home was destroyed in this crash and another one was damaged. The crash scene was secured overnight for the investigation that will begin later today.

The crash happened in Highlands County - south of Polk County and east of Hardee County.

One person on the ground was injured.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, the cause of the crash is not known - but witnesses said they saw the gyroplane had just taken off from the airport in Sebring on its way to Manatee County.

"We know something happened in the air and the gyrocopter clipped a powerline but the crash started before that," said Highlands County Sheriff's Spokesman Scott Dressel. "(It) clipped the powerline and crashed into a mobile home here."

NTSB officials said it may be months for an official cause of the crash to be released.