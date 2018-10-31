ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Oscar continues accelerating to the northeast at 29 mph. It's now located 805 miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

Oscar expected to become extratropical low

Hurricane won't pose a threat to Florida or US

It does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

The storm's winds have dropped to 75 mph, so it's a Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward to 35 miles from the center, while tropical storm-force winds extend out to 275 miles. The minimum central pressure is 979 mb.

Oscar is expected to transition into a very powerful extratropical low over the north-central Atlantic later today.

This is the last update we'll provide on Oscar.

There are no other concerns in the tropics at this time.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.