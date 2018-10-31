FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Schools and the Flagler Education Foundation are teaming up to provide some much needed help to the Panhandle after Hurricane Michael.

Flagler Schools donating supplies to Bay County Schools

Panhandle students are preparing to head back to the classroom after the storm destroyed schools in the area, and Flagler County wants to make sure those students have supplies.

"For them to have their whole world turned upside down, and for us to be that group that says, ‘Here’s your helping hand,’ and then giving them that hand up to be able to clean desks or give kids paper or pencils — that’s the most rewarding," said Joe Rizzo, Executive Director of Flagler Education Foundation.

Donations poured in Wednesday with donor after donor, just like Rich Robinson, who are doing their part to stuff the bus.

Robinson and his co-workers put up some cash and are now adding to the collection of schools supplies, toiletries, and cleaning supplies headed to Bay County schools.

Just two days into their drive, you see the outpouring of support from the community to volunteers.

"It’s been a ‘Flagler Strong’ kind of thing. It’s been amazing to see this whole deal happen," said Rizzo.

The donations don't stop there — they even found spare buses to donate.

They've already stamped the sides of the buses with Bay County School district, and they're sending over two 89 passengers buses and one handicap.

"Then from the buses we ended up with stairs to portables, and from portables, we ended up with some desks, and we ended up with some curriculum books," said Rizzo.

They hope to get the students back to learning.

"I hope they can rebuild the cities and the schools, and kids can continue with their schools and keep on getting educated," said Robinson.