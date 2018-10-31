MELBOURNE, Fla. — Despite Florida passing a law to keep us on daylight saving time, you'll still have to "fall back" this Sunday.

The Sunshine Protection Act was approved by the Legislature in March, which would keep Florida on daylight saving time year-round. But making that happen is not so simple, because Congress must still change laws at the federal level to allow the change.

That's fine for Lauryn Brannock, who says her art business slows down in the fall.

"People don't like to meet at night, because it's scarier. Meeting in the daylight it's easier for people," she says.

But Tifini McKeever wants consistency, and she doesn't mind losing an hour of sleep.

"It's a big safety thing. I'm a woman, I'm a single mom. I have a teenage daughter as well. That sunshine makes you feel more secure," McKeever says.

According to Sen. Marco Rubio's office, the bill is in the hands of the commerce committee, and they plan on reintroducing the bill until it's passed.

"It makes sense. We would be in a different world, but aren't we already? This is Florida, this is the east coast, it's where you come for sunshine," McKeever says.

According to the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research , additional sunlight increases visibility on the roadways, which reduces car accidents involving pedestrians.

"Change the rule on daylight saving. We need daylight longer. ... It did make sense back then, but not now," Brannock says.

Daylight saving time, which runs from March to November, ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. So don't forget to roll your clocks back an hour before going to bed.