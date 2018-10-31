ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will be getting a new area code next year.

The state's Public Service Commission said Tuesday on its website that the 689 area code will start being used in Central Florida in June 2019.

PSC approved implementing the new area code to overlay the existing 407 area code in July.

The new area code will cover Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, as well as parts of Lake and Volusia counties.

Central Florida currently is served by area codes 407 and 321.

The commission says phone numbers using the 407 area code are set to run out in the third quarter of 2019.