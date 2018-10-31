PITTSBURGH — The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Meanwhile, members of Pittsburgh's grief-stricken Jewish community braced for another round of funerals Wednesday for victims of the shootings.

The indictment, which was expected, was announced Wednesday. It charges 46-year-old Robert Bowers with 44 counts, including hate crimes. Federal prosecutors have previously indicated they plan to seek the death penalty.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said: "Today begins the process of seeking justice for the victims of these hateful acts.

Authorities say Bowers opened fire in the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding six, including four police officers.

It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Bowers is jailed without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The funerals for the victims began Tuesday and are continuing through the rest of the week.

We'll post more updates as they become available.