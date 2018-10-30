ORLANDO, Fla. – Uber has rolled out a new subscription service in five U.S. cities, including Orlando and Austin.

With Ride Pass , subscribers lock in fares regardless of whether their rides are during peak hours.

For now, the new service is available in Orlando, Miami, Austin, Denver and Los Angeles. It costs $14.99 per month, except in Los Angeles, where the cost is $24.99 per month.

Riders in the previously-mentioned cities can sign up for Ride Pass through the Uber app.

Subscriptions auto-renew but can be canceled anytime, according to Uber.

Uber's new service comes after rival Lyft launched its own subscription service earlier this month. For $299 per month, All Access Plan subscribers get 30 rides worth up to $15 each. Riders pay the difference if the ride goes over $15.

Recently, Uber has been making changes to its service as it gears up for an initial public offering next year.